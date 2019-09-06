(Graphic: Natalia Cuevas Huaico)

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Fun Fact of the day:

The last time a Canadian made it to the US Open singles final?

#SheTheNorth is the number one trend on Canadian Twitter this morning, and for good reason. Bianca Andreescu continued her meteoric rise in the tennis world when she defeated Belinda Bencic of Belgium in straight sets Thursday evening, sending her to the finals of the US Open, where she’ll play Serena Williams in a rematch of the Rogers Cup final (though this time around we can hope for a full match with healthy players on either side of the net).

The last time a Canadian singles player, male or female, made it to the US Open finals? Never. It hasn’t happened before.

Canadians have reached the finals in other Grand Slam tournaments – Eugenie Bouchard becoming Canada’s sports darling at Wimbledon 2014 comes to mind, as well as Milos Raonic’s Wimbledon finals appearance in 2016. But he list is short, and at 19 years old Andreescu is among the youngest to make the final, Canadian or not.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Temperatures are getting up there, but it shouldn’t be too warm to ruin any outdoor activities. On the other hand the Penticton area might get a little damp…

In Kelowna: Cloudy early on, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. The high is 31 C.

Tonight: Skies clearing up this evening, Low 13 C.

In Vernon: Cloudy early morning with sun coming through in the later morning hours. High 31 C.

Tonight: Clear skies and a low of 16 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low of 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Cloudy to start with a mix of sun and cloud early this morning. High 30 C.

Tonight: A few clouds and a low of 12 C.

Video of the day:

This is the footage you’ll get if your dog steals your Go Pro…

WATCH: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurrican Dorian aftermath

Just Posted

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Public’s help needed in identifying suspect in Kelowna convenience store robbery

A hold-up alarm sounded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Mac’s Convenience on Glenmore

6 Okanagan volunteers receive national medals for community work

Forty-four recipients received Soveriegn’s Medals from Canada’s Governor General Julia Payette

Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting to address importance of all water in the valley

The annual OBWB will address ongoing water issues throughout the Okanagan Friday

Fire crews responding to ‘weird smell’ at École De L’Anse-Au-Sable

Firefighters were focusing their investigation on the gym

Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurrican Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Penticton adventure park built on memories of love and life

Local busineswoman working to support children’s grief support group

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Osoyoos to get new museum

Cost of renovations to downtown building estimated at $2.5 million

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

Most Read