Morning Start: Leaves don’t really change colours in the fall

Good Tuesday morning!

From today and the rest of the week, expect clouds and showers throughout the Okanagan-Shuswap, but there will be some periods of sun.

With the sun rising later and setting earlier, autumn really is making its presence known. Drive safe out there, whether you start your day early or go home during rush hour.

Fun fact: Leaves don’t really change colours in the fall

The fiery oranges, yellows, and reds that we see in leaves during the fall season aren’t actually because the leaves are changing colours.

Those colours have always been there, but they only become more visible or dominant under the right conditions. Leaf colours depend on the sun and how much chlorophyll — the chemical that makes them green — they produce. So when they get less sun during autumn, leaves don’t produce as much chlorophyll.

This means that when there is less sun, the natural colours of leaves come out, which are red, yellow, orange, and even purple.

Here’s your weather

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it: Survey: spousal violence on decline in Canada; women still more likely to suffer

According to a recently released survey, about 711,000 Canadians — 60 per cent of them women — have experienced spousal violence.

This new information seems to be a decrease, compared to a spousal violence survey released in 1999.

The only problem with this newest survey, however, is that data collection stopped at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means the new number doesn’t include what happened when people were ordered to stay home and isolate, some with their abuser.

Here’s what’s cute on YouTube:

It’s hard to be mad at a dog this cute!

That’s it for today. Have a good Tuesday!

