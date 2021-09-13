According to an article by National Geographic, adoptions are fairly common among domestic animals and occasionally seen in the wild. (Pexels)

Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt

Your Morning Start for Monday, Sept. 13.

Good morning, and happy Monday! Don’t forget to vote if you haven’t already!

Fun fact: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt.

Stories of dogs nursing baby animals back to health are actually more common than we think. According to an article by National Geographic, adoptions are fairly common among domestic animals and occasionally seen in the wild. Some examples include a dog that nursed a baby squirrel and a dog that watched over a baby owl.

Weather forecast by Environmental Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it…

After a relaxing evening Sept. 8 at a Salmon Arm eatery, the drive home for Phaedra Idzan, her spouse Ivan and a friend of theirs was anything but calming.

As Phaedra pulled up about 9:30 p.m. to a red light on 10th Street SW at the intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway, the highway light was clearly yellow. At the same time, she and Ivan could see a westbound transport truck heading for the light, clearly not slowing down.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

@annickdaout

#happydog #sheincares #poolday

♬ Happy Dog – DJ Moody

That’s all folks! Have a great day!

