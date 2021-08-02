Why humans developed the ability to blush remains an evolutionary mystery. (Pexels)

Morning start: Humans are the only animals that can blush

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

Good morning, and happy Monday! Hope you have an excellent start to your week.

Fun fact:

Humans are believed to be the only animals that can blush. That’s because embarrassment is a complicated emotion requiring understanding others’ opinions and other factors. Charles Darwin is believed to have called blushing “the most peculiar and most human of all expressions.” Why humans devloped this evolutionary trait remains a mystery.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

Add Friends of Dorothy to the growing list of restaurants voluntarily shutting down due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Central Okanagan.

The lounge is closing its doors as of July 30, with a tentative reopening date of Aug. 5.

“We are so grateful for our Dorothy’s community, we appreciate your understanding & patience, as well as your support,” Friends of Dorothy wrote in an Instagram post.

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today folks! Have a wonderful day!

