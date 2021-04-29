(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Good morning, everyone. Don’t hesitate to grab those umbrellas and raincoats, as showers are in the forecast for today.

Fun fact: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Humans are at the top of a large animal kingdom that encompasses roughly 8.74 million species on Earth, according to a 2011 study published in the PLOS Biology journal.

The study found that there are 7.8 million species of animals, 298,000 species of plants, 611,000 species of fungi, 36,400 species of protozoa and 27,500 species of algae or chromists.

So, whenever you’re feeling alone, just remember that we share the planet with millions of other living beings who all come in different shapes and sizes.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Masks have been around for many years, but now more than ever, the industry needs to be innovative, says a Kelowna mask manufacturer.

Breathe Medical Manufacturing recently celebrated its first year in the business, having produced 46 million masks to supply health care workers with surgical masks.

The company’s products and resources have all been focused on fulfilling federal orders for personal protective equipment (PPE) but Breathe’s CEO Robert Balazs said they’re slowly changing that.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Here’s something you don’t see every day — a cat making the effort to be polite and knock on its owner’s door. The caption speaks for itself: “Either I’m going mad or that cat just knocked on the door.”

@ladbible

‘Either I’m going mad or that cat just knocked on the door’ 😹😹 #ladbible #fyp #foryou #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – LADbible

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Government docs suggest months of inaction on ‘gap’ in passenger refund rules
Next story
Column: Looking forward to May supermoon, June solar eclipse

Just Posted

School district staff can start to receive a COVID vaccine shot this week. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District staff to get COVID vaccine shot

Interior Health quickly sets up clinics for AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots this week

Oyama Lake, as pictured April 28, 2021, is a water source for residents during high irrigation periods. (Véronique Gagnon photo)
Lack of rain dries up Lake Country water supply

District asking residents only to irrigate when absolutely necessary

There were 215 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan from April 18 to 24, according to BCCDC data. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Central Okanagan

From April 18 to 24, Central Okanagan recorded 215 cases

The Gruffalo is a favourite story of many, including Sydnie Bayfor, who is looking forward to the story-window walk in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Contributed)
Gruffalo comes to downtown Vernon

Story-Window Walk opens chapter two with latest book

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures identified at 3 more Central Okanagan Schools

15 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures on IH’s school exposures webpage

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ronald Morlock from Salmon Arm wins $50,000 from a Lucky Lines Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC image)
Salmon Arm man scratches to win $50,000

A new set of golf clubs is in Ron Morlock’s future

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Anne-Marie Hutchins of Chilliwack with her daughter Emma and son Jayden. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died after visit to Chilliwack COVID test site wants change

Anne-Marie Hutchins’ sister said she was sent home despite chest pain and a history of tachycardia

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

Learn about how the pandemic is impacting the people of Revelstoke. (Tom Poole Photography/Tourism Revelstoke)
Revelstoke survey says mental health and well being biggest priority amidst pandemic

The survey was done by over 900 people last fall

For the month of May, Hillside Winery is donating $1 from every bottle of their signature muscat ottenel wine to the B.C. Hospitality Foundation. (Hillside Winery photo)
Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

$1 from every bottle of Hillside Winery’s muscat ottonel goes to B.C. Hospitality Foundation

Most Read