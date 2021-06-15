(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms later this afternoon.

Fun fact: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

According to George A. Bubenik, a physiologist and professor of zoology at the University of Guelph, we inherited goosebumps from our ancestors, who used the physiological phenomenon to their advantage.

But before we get into that, what exactly are goosebumps? Bubenik explains that the bumps are caused by “a contraction of miniature muscles that are attached to each hair. Each contracting muscle creates a shallow depression on the skin surface, which causes the surrounding area to protrude.”

This contraction causes the hair on the body to stand up whenever we’re cold. As the hair rises, this would have expanded our ancestors’ thick layers of hair, ultimately serving as insulation.

“The thicker the hair layer, the more heat is retained. In people this reaction is useless because we do not have a hair coat, but goosebumps persist nevertheless,” writes Bubenik.

Not only did goosebumps allow our hairy forefathers to stay warm, but the elevated hair would allow them to appear bigger, scaring off any predators on the prowl.

Bubenik points to the release of adrenaline as the main source of these responses. The stress hormone not only causes the contraction of skin muscles, but also influences many other body reactions, such as “when we feel cold or afraid,” and “if we are under stress and feel strong emotions, such as anger or excitement.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside of a truck outside a local business.

On Monday at around 12:45 p.m., police were called to a truck in a parking lot outside Buckerfields in West Kelowna for a report of a deceased woman. Officers have surrounded the truck with a tent.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This was all of us, once upon a time ago.

@ranbomvideos #fypfypfypfypfypfypfypfypfypfypfyp #howyourday #fypシ ♬ gangstas paradise – favsoundds

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘So unfair’: Métis take Alberta to court over refusal to discuss consultation policy
Next story
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Just Posted

Two police vehicles were damaged and one person was arrested after police responded to a disturbance outside of a residence in Vernon on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 2300 block of 36th Street. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Man’s attempt to flee police fails Friday in residential neighbourhood

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The City of Vernon is asking the Vernon Elks to come back with more information regarding their request for a financial or in-kind donation. (Google Maps)
Zero funding for Vernon Elks club

Once-in-100-years grant denied after back and forth with city for support

(Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Big White’s big clean-up: Large turnout for post-melt mountain tidy

More than 165 people showed up to help gather the litter left behind from the winter season

A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
Active living centre 2022 referendum planned in Vernon

City hoping to get Coldstream and Areas B and C back on board

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk’emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

‘We have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, people crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

No more state rules on social distancing, no more limits on capacity, no more mandatory masks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Match was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
One injured after being pinned by fallen forklift near Peachland

West Kelowna emergency crews responded to reports of a person stuck under a forklift

Penticton Overdose Prevention Society co-founders Desiree Franz, Shane Surowski and Stephanie Lines have created the city’s first unsanctioned public overdose prevention site using an old wine-tour bus. The site began operations in June 2021. (Desiree Franz/Facebook)
Volunteers launch Penticton’s first public supervised injection site

2021 is on pace to be the deadliest year for overdoses in Penticton on record

Most Read