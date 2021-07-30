Morning Start: Giant squids have the largest eyes of any animal on Earth

(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Your morning start for Friday, July 30, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! If you can believe it, it’s the final Friday of the month. And come Aug. 1 (this Sunday), we’ll be four months away from the end of the year.

Fun fact: Giant squids have the largest eyes of any animal on Earth

In 2008, marine scientists studying the carcass of a rare colossal squid measured its eye at about 11 in. across, making it the largest animal eye on Earth. That’s roughly the same size — if not bigger — than your average dinner plate. According to the scientists, one of the squid’s two eyes contained a lens that was as big as an orange.

The carcass of the colossal squid was caught in the Ross Sea off Antarctica’s northern coast in 2007. Scientists examined the squid as it slowly defrosted at New Zealand’s national museum, Te Papa Tongarewa.

The subject was the biggest specimen ever caught of the deep-water species, which can descend to 6,500 feet. It measured 26 feet long and weighed about 1,000 pounds, although scientists believe the species may grow as long as 46 feet.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

It appears that shattered wine bottles closed Highway 97 north of Oliver Wednesday afternoon.

Sometime after 4:30 p.m., the bottles shattered onto Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake. It appears the wine bottles were not full of wine from a picture taken at the scene and posted on Facebook.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Friendship goals.

@.omvz

tag ur friends 😰 #fyp #tagurfriend #20k?

♬ original sound – i

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

