Morning Start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Fun Fact of the day:
The first-ever Labour Day?
Kids and teachers across Canada and the U.S. are heading back to school this morning after holding onto their final moments of summertime freedom on Monday: Labour Day.
But the holiday wasn’t created as a last hurrah for students; in 1872, the origins of Labour Day occurred when a parade was launched in support of the Toronto Typographical Union, which was striking for a 58-hour work week. Labour Day is a Canadian invention (you’re welcome, American schoolkids), and it’s been 125 years since the holiday was officially recognized.
125 years ago today, the first official #LabourDay was celebrated. #DYK Labour Day has its roots in an 1872 printers’ strike? The strikers’ victory was a major milestone in the changing relations between Canadian workers and their government. Learn more: https://t.co/k3OPz5XW7C
Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
Don’t let this sunny morning fool you, things are expected to take a turn. Environment Canada is calling for showers throughout the valley, and a risk of thunderstorms overnight.
In Kelowna: Sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon, and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening, and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight with a low of 13 C.
In Vernon: A sunny start with increasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 29 C. Humidex 30.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight, followed by a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.
In Penticton: Sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.
In Salmon Arm: Sunny with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 31.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies to become partly cloudy after that, but with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are also expected to develop overnight. Low 13 C.
Video of the Day:
This video doubles as a tip for how to walk your dog using the minimum amount of effort.
Don't walk harder, walk smarter!https://t.co/6yw31f3Ndm pic.twitter.com/2JFhDLAh9w
