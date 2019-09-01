Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

Fun Fact of the day:

What are those birds doing here?

Did you know that B.C. is home to a single nesting colony of American White Pelicans. The large birds have a small and threatened B.C. population thanks to a home on Stum Lake west of the City of Williams Lake. The lake is remote and it is completely closed to people during the pelicans’ nesting season in the spring and summer.

Although the pelicans are difficult to go see at their home lake, they sometimes fly hundreds of kilometres in search of food and have made appearances on both Shuswap Lake and Okanagan Lake in recent years, thrilling bird watchers.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Thunder and lightning might rain on Sunday’s part of the long-weekend parade but a mainly-sunny Monday is expected for most of the region.

In Kelowna a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 km/h are expected. The temperature will peak at 27C.

In Penticton a 30 per cent chance of showers is expected this afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 29C.

In Vernon a risk of thunderstorms and 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast. High of 27C.

In Salmon Arm the temperature will peak at a mild 24C with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of thunderstorms and hail are in the forecast.

Just a tip:

When thunder roars go indoors. Environment Canada warns that people are killed and injured by lightning every year in Canada.

Video of the Day:

Check out all the horsing around at the 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede which concludes today in Armstrong.

