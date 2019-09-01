Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

Fun Fact of the day:

What are those birds doing here?

Did you know that B.C. is home to a single nesting colony of American White Pelicans. The large birds have a small and threatened B.C. population thanks to a home on Stum Lake west of the City of Williams Lake. The lake is remote and it is completely closed to people during the pelicans’ nesting season in the spring and summer.

Read More: American pelicans vacation on Okanagan Lake

Read More: Pelicans spotted in Peachland

Although the pelicans are difficult to go see at their home lake, they sometimes fly hundreds of kilometres in search of food and have made appearances on both Shuswap Lake and Okanagan Lake in recent years, thrilling bird watchers.

View this post on Instagram

White Pelican Parade in Bodega Bay. One of the major attractions in Bodega Bay, California are the pelicans both the white and brown species. Swipe to see this panorama of American White Pelicans cruising the bay. I photographed them from the shore and as I did I kept wishing I had the greater reach of the new Sony 200-600mm lens. But alas, I have to be patient and wait for Sony to start shipping them to my local dealer, Horn Photo in Fresno, California. Look for tomorrow’s post for an image atop Bodega Head. For my photography friends interested in the metadata here it is for “White Pelican Parade.” My camera was a Sony A9 with 100-400mm GM lens at 400mm. The exposure was 1/1000-second at f/5.6 and ISO 100. #whitepelican #whitepelicans #americanwhitepelican #americanwhitepelicans #bodegabaycalifornia

A post shared by Kerby Smith | Kerbyseye (@kerbysmithphoto) on

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Thunder and lightning might rain on Sunday’s part of the long-weekend parade but a mainly-sunny Monday is expected for most of the region.

In Kelowna a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 km/h are expected. The temperature will peak at 27C.

In Penticton a 30 per cent chance of showers is expected this afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 29C.

In Vernon a risk of thunderstorms and 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast. High of 27C.

In Salmon Arm the temperature will peak at a mild 24C with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of thunderstorms and hail are in the forecast.

Just a tip:

When thunder roars go indoors. Environment Canada warns that people are killed and injured by lightning every year in Canada.

Video of the Day:

Check out all the horsing around at the 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede which concludes today in Armstrong.

Most Read