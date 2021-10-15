(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: French chefs created a pizza with 834 different cheeses

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! We’ve got some rain in the forecast for both today and tomorrow, but the sun is scheduled to return on Sunday.

Fun fact: French chefs created a pizza with 834 different cheeses

Three chefs based in Lyon, France, prepared a pizza topped with 834 different kinds of cheese, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most varieties of cheese on a pizza.

Morgan Niquet, François Robin and Julien Serri created the record-breaking pizza at the SIRHA exhibition on Sept. 25, 2021.

According to Guinness, the record was attempted to “promote the large variety of cheeses that exist in France and to promote the French dairy tradition.”

This record breaks a previous one set by Benoît Bruel, who’s also from Lyon, France. Bruel made a pizza with 254 different kinds of cheese on Feb. 22, 2020.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

A religious billboard led to a highway collision in the West Kootenay Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to Mounties.

Grand Forks RCMP said no one was hurt when, at around 3:15 p.m., a late model Subaru SUV came into collision with a trailer hauled by a second SUV making a right-hand turn from the eastbound lane of Highway 3 onto a side-road roughly two kilometres west of the city.

Speaking to Mounties at the scene, the Subaru driver said she was distracted by a “Jesus sign” prominently displayed around 20 metres west of the intersection, near the bottom of a slope on the highway colloquially known as Spencer Hill.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Raccoons caught in the act!

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

