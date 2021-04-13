Morning Start: Foot bones don’t harden until you’re an adult

Expect a whole lot of blue skies and golden sunshine this week, as there isn’t a day where temperatures won’t be reaching double-digit highs during the daytime.

Fun Fact of the day: Foot bones don’t harden until you’re an adult

According to the Ontario Society of Chiropodists, the bones in our foot are completely hardened at around 21 years of age. The group notes that while our bodies are made up of 206 bones, we walk around with 52 bones in our feet — 26 in each foot — which means that more than a quarter of our body’s bones is in our feet. Of the 26 bones in each foot, 14 are found in the toe; each toe has three bones, while the big toe only has two.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

Although current provincial health orders prohibit restaurants, pubs and bars from offering indoor dining services, wineries can still host indoor samplings of their products.

According to Miles Prodan, the president and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC), wineries were partially spared by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s latest “circuit breaker” health restrictions because wine tastings are viewed as a retail necessity, not a social gathering.

“You wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on; you don’t buy a wine without having a taste,” Prodan said.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

With nearly 1 million likes, this video of a man getting out of his car and dancing to Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal at a red light is one of the biggest hits on TikTok today.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.