Morning Start: Eating your offspring is good parenting in some species

Start your morning off with a zany fact

Some fish, reptile, and amphibian species eat their own young to protect the rest from overcrowding. (Pixabay)

Good morning and happy Monday! Here’s a quick read to start your morning — and your week — off.

With wildfire activity throughout the region, expect some haziness in the Okanagan, widespread smoke in the Shuswap region, and some localized smoke in the Columbia area.

Fun fact: Eating your own offspring is a sign of good parenting in some animal species

According to a 2019 study published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, certain fish, reptiles, and amphibians eat at least some of their offspring.

Doing this is their way of giving their other spawn a fighting chance, because the parents are making the environment a lot less crowded, which the study says is a form of parental care.

Weather forecast for the next three days

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it: Wildfire forces evacuation alert for Sun Peaks

The Embleton Mountain wildfire, near Kamloops, has led to an evacuation alert being issued for Sun Peaks by the resort municipality government.

This alert is due to the out of control fire west of Whitecroft and seven kilometres west of Sun Peaks and has grown to 290 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service has 24 firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment battling the blaze. The Sun Peaks Fire Department is also fighting the fire.

Trending on Twitter

Bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher released a short video of himself dancing as the sun was rising over the Saint Lawrence River in Quebec.

Start your day off with a good vibe and check it out!

Dancing Bhangra at 5 AM during the golden sunrise time from Saint Lawrence River in Québec City. From such a spectacular view and precious morning time, I am dispatching joy, hope and positivity across Canada and beyond.

YouTube: https://t.co/eqV2KqkuGk pic.twitter.com/8RVG10QJ0y — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) July 12, 2021

Have a wonderful day and remember to stay hydrated and cool!

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.