Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration

Fun fact: Chewing gum boosts concentration

If you have trouble focusing, chew on a piece of gum. A 2013 study found that subjects who chewed gum while taking part in a memory challenge were able to stay focused for longer periods of time than those who did not chew gum.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Hearts are heavy in and at the City of Vernon.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal, 45, died at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday, Sept. 5, after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Nahal was in her second term as a councillor.

Trending on TikTok:

This will most certainly make you smile.

@zacklandry8

Just a dog and his friend #dog #pet #goldenretrieverlife #puppy #goodboy #PepsiApplePieChallenge

♬ Good Day – Nappy Roots

