Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! The heatwave continues today. With a projected high of 35 C, we’re on pace to beat a same-day record high that was set in 2007.

Fun fact: Cheetahs can’t roar

In less than three seconds, the cheetah can go from zero to 60 mph, making it the fastest land animal on the planet, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Cheetahs can also chirp, purr, bleat, bark, growl and hiss. But one thing they aren’t capable of doing is roaring.

According to cheetahspot.com, “roaring is made possible by a special two-piece hyoid bone in the throat. All of the non-roaring cats like the cheetah have a one-piece hyoid bone.” There are only four cats that can roar: lions, tigers, leopards and jaguars.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Prosecutors are seeking one to 1.5 years of jail time and supervision for a Kelowna woman charged with stabbing and killing 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard in June 2019.

The sentencing of the 19-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act as she was 17 at the time of the incident, took place at Kelowna Law Courts on Friday (June 18).

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac said the appropriate sentence for the woman is two to three years, with one-half of that sentence serving as a custodial sentence. But defence counsel Joe Killoran suggested the woman instead receive support through the Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision (IRCS) program, adding that incarcerating her would do more harm than good.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

What is this “gym” you speak of?

@willsmith

First and last time I was allowed at that gym

♬ Spongebob – Dante9k

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

