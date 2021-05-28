(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! We’ve made it to the final weekend of May. With June around the corner, we’re nearly at the halfway mark of 2021.

Fun fact: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

As noted by NASA, radiation is a type of energy that is emitted in the form of rays, electromagnetic waves and/or particles. Radiation can be seen as visible light or felt as infrared radiation. However, some forms of radiation, like x-rays and gamma rays, are not visible.

Space radiation differs from the type of radiation experienced on Earth because intergalactic radiation “is comprised of atoms in which electrons have been stripped away as the atom accelerated in interstellar space to speeds approaching the speed of light – eventually, only the nucleus of the atom remains.”

So how much space radiation are astronauts exposed to? They’re exposed to “ionizing radiation with effective doses in the range from 50 to 2,000 mSv. 1 mSv of ionizing radiation is equivalent to about three chest x-rays. So that’s like if you were to have 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays.”

With that being said, NASA says that not only does space radiation potentially put astronauts at greater risk of radiation sickness, but an “increased lifetime risk for cancer, central nervous system effects, and degenerative diseases.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A makeshift memorial has been erected at the site of the car crash that killed three Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) students on Wednesday (May 26).

A message board, bouquets of flowers, candles, KSS memorabilia and stuffed animals were just some of the items placed at the site to honour the victims. The identities of the Grade 12 students — an 18-year-old female driver, an 18-year old male passenger and a 17-year-old female passenger — will not be revealed.

View photos of the memorial here.

Trending on TikTok:

If you ask most comic-book enthusiasts — including the author of this Morning Start — if they were guilty of doing this when they were young, there’s a good chance they’ll all say yes.

@jeremylynch Wait for the end… 😂🕷🕸 @mateuspain #spiderman ♬ original sound – OrenSalman

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World body says Canadian beef officially poses ‘negligible risk’ for mad cow disease
Next story
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Just Posted

Sophia and Natalie DeMarco weeding at Hope Lutheran Church’s Hope Garden, which grows food for local food banks. (File photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: combatting weeds

Preventative and early intervention best way to stay ahead of weeds

Crows.
Taylor: When the crows went dancing

When the west wind blows across the lake, it has to rise… Continue reading

Organizers of the third annual Dinner Under the Stars fundraiser for Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre have added a fifth week to the popular event. Online auction to bid on one of the five dinners begins June 4. (ABNC photo)
Extra week added for Vernon nature centre dinner fundraiser

Allan Brooks Nature Centre offers five outstanding dinner under the stars packages from local chefs

One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)
Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

There is a serious overpopulation of cats in the hamlet of Dixonville

Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)
Vernon man harnesses creative juices to construct custom birdhouses

COLUMN: Don’t underestimate the power of creativity

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo)
Penticton’s Peach Fest 2021 cancelled

Too many uncertainties in the restart plan to safely go ahead with August festival, said board

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation reaching out to communities who had children attend

Most Read