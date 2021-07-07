Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England

Good morning and happy Wednesday! The heat warning is still in effect, as daytime highs this week will range from the low to mid 30s C.

Fun fact: Apple pie comes from England

Apple pie is synonymous with America and is one of the country’s many unofficial symbols.

However, according to the Smithsonian, the first recorded recipe for apple pie was written in 1381 in England and included figs, raisins, pears and saffron in addition to apples. There are also Dutch apple pie recipes dating back to 1514.

And while we’re here, here’s another apple fact, courtesy of the Smithsonian: apples are native to Asia.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In case you missed it:

While Michael Vu can take the heat, he isn’t willing to let his employees get flamed.

On the morning of Thursday, June 30, the Hanoi 36 chef and owner knew it was going to be a busy day. With another scorcher (40 C) in the forecast, the Salmon Arm restaurateur posted a polite request on the Hanoi 36 Facebook page, that customers please be patient with staff, “as it’s a very hot day and they’re trying their best!”

Not everyone got the message.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Step one to having a successful business: hiring a dog as the owner.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

