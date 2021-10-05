Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

This week’s forecast in the Okanagan-Shuswap region is a mixed bag of sun, clouds, warmth and coolness, especially in the first half of the week. But by Thursday, it should level off and stay at about 13 C.

That said, are you enjoying the colours of the leaves and the crunch when you step on them?

Fun fact: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes protected them from ghosts

The tradition of wearing costumes for Halloween may have originated from Celtic festivals. In Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man, the festival was called Samhain, and was called Calan Gaeaf in Wales, Cornwall, and Brittany.

It was believed that during this time — around Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 — supernatural beings and the souls of the dead roamed the earth.

By wearing a disguise and impersonating these ghosts and beings, people believed they could protect themselves.

While they were in these disguises, people then went to houses, singing in exchange for food, much like how trick or treaters go around neighbourhoods for candy.

Here’s your weather

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it: B.C. grocer hands out thousands in employee bonuses amid regional staffing shortages

A B.C. grocery store owner wanted to celebrate his employees’ hard work during a difficult summer by handing out $30,000 in employee bonuses.

Jean-Marc Pesant and his son Pierce took over the Huckleberry Mountain Market, located in Christina Lake.

“You go through a busy season in Christina Lake in Jun e, July and August and you deserve to be rewarded for completing that trek,” Jean-Marc said as to why he handed out bonuses.

Employees said they felt very grateful that their hard work was being recognized.

“It makes you feel proud, being acknowledged for your hard work,” Mick Trodden said, who has been working at the store for 11 years.

Here’s what’s trending on TikTok:

Yes, I know it’s still a bit too early for Christmas, but isn’t this a good vibe?

And that’s it. Hopefully, this started your day off on a good note. Have a great Tuesday!

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.