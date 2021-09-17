(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: A Canadian has been named as the tallest teenager in the world

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Get your raincoats and umbrellas out — Environment Canada is calling for a wet weekend.

Fun fact: A Canadian has been named as the tallest teenager in the world

On Wednesday (Sept. 15), Canada’s Olivier Rioux was named by Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest teenager.

The 15-year-old earned his place in the 2022 Guinness World Records book after he was measured at 7 ft. and 5.33 in. tall. According to Guinness, Rioux weighed 7.5 lb. when he was born, and grew to 16 lb. in his first month. By the time he was in grade 5, he was 5 ft. 2 in. tall.

“As a child, Olivier spent hours looking through his Guinness World Records books, studying the tallest people, and comparing himself to every record holder,” said Guinness.

“After failing to find someone taller than him in the 2015 and 2016 editions of the books, Olivier was inspired to achieve the title himself and recalls being ‘emotionally shocked and relieved that [he] finally got it!’”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

LNG Canada says it has removed an employee from its site in Kitimat after locals brought forward concerns, alleging the subcontractor was a criminal. Sources have told Black Press Media the employee is alleged to have been Curtis Sagmoen, convicted of assaulting sex workers in the Okanagan and in Maple Ridge.

LNG Canada released the statement after Kitimat’s City Centre Mall was vandalized with spray paint saying, “LNG Canada hires serial killers.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

The Friday mood is real.

@mistermainer

😏

♬ Simple Dimple Cupcakke Remix – ranvision

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

