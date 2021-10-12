Morning kitchen fire doused by Kelowna crews

The electrical fire will be under investigation

The Kelowna Fire Department started the post-Thanksgiving week fighting a kitchen fire.

The department said it received a call at around 8 a.m. reporting a kitchen fire in a fourth-floor unit of a six-storey apartment building in the 1800-block of Country Club Drive.

When crews arrived, they reported a fire above the microwave oven, which spread to the kitchen cabinets and the wall above it. A property representative helped slow the fire using an extinguisher just before fire crews arrived.

“The fire damage was contained to the kitchen area with no extension into the structure,” the department said.

“The three occupants of the apartment all exited the unit safely.”

Platoon captain John Kelly said they believe it was an electrical fire, but they will investigate to confirm.

The department responded with 16 firefighters, three engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue unit.

