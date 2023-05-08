A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)

A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)

Morning fire on Penticton’s Main Street considered suspicious

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. near the Super Wash

A fire near Penticton’s Super Wash on Monday morning is being considered suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the 6 a.m. blaze and found it in the shrubs.

The large blaze was quickly put out with no fire exposure to any structures, according to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

RCMP also responded to the blaze.

READ ALSO: Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna council calls for quick completion on Glenmore Recreation Park
Next story
Evening stroll makes Kelowna man $100,000 richer

Just Posted

The City of Kelowna has four Watch Support Officers working alongside frontline RCMP members. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Repeat offenders charged with break-and-enter in Kelowna

Jordan Peterson. (Facebook)
Petition in support of Jordan Peterson’s Kelowna tour stop

Author Jane Frkovich
Okanagan backdrop to Greek mythology book series

Six neighbourhood information sessions and an open house will help shape the vision for Kelowna’s parks. (City of Kelowna)
Public information sessions for Kelowna’s parks master plan

Pop-up banner image