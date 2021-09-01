(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Morning crash takes down light post in Rutland

FortisBC crews are on scene but power appears to be on in the area

A light standard in Rutland is down after a car collided with it on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Rutland Road N near Sumac Road and is currently blocking traffic in the northbound lanes. Traffic is alternating in both directions via the southbound lanes.

Emergency crews and FortisBC crews are on scene cleaning up. Power appears to still be on in the area.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
UPDATE: Calgary woman reported missing in West Kelowna located
Next story
Plumbers union loses appeal on discriminatory membership denial of Kelowna woman

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Marty Stein (left) has signed with the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres to be a Western Canada scout. Stein spent the last 25 years visiting arenas around North America as a scout with the Detroit Red Wings. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream NHL scout moves from Red Wings to Sabres

Hazel Thompson celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 25, 2021, at Heaton Place in Armstrong. (Contributed)
Barbie clothing designer celebrates 100th birthday in Armstrong

(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Morning crash takes down light post in Rutland

Dr. Sarah Beaulieu (left) from the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford confers with Charolette Myers Hanaghan (centre) and Lawrna Myers while unearthing building floors and artifacts connected with the First World War Monashee Internment Camp at the camp’s location east of Cherryville. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
WATCH: Digging into history east of Cherryville