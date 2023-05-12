Morning commute slowed in West Kelowna after 2 vehicle crash

A crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna is causing delays to the Friday morning commute.
Around 7:15 a.m., a two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road. The vehicles have been cleared off the road but traffic is slow in the area in both directions.
Emergency services attended the scene but it’s unknown if there’s any injuries. Police and fire were also on scene.
