Morning brief for April 26

What’s making headlines for April 26 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Top headlines for the Okanagan and Shuswap for April 26.

West Kelowna fire crews had a busy evening Wednesday battling two blazes. The first started as a grass fire that on Drought Hill near Peachland just after 5 p.m.

No structures were threatened and crews were able to get the flames under control within the hour.

RELATED: Suspicious fire in West Kelowna

Later in the night a suspicious grass fire sparked in the area of Bering and Carrington roads. This blaze is under investigation.

The TSB announces its findings later this morning into a 2016 plane crash that killed four passengers, including former Alberta premier Jim Prentice. A news conference held at 9 a.m. will discuss the crash of the Cessna Citation 500 km outside Kelowna.

RELATED: TSB findings on plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

Good news for our provincial lakes after a scare near the Osoyoos border turned out to be a false alarm.

A boat thought to have several attached invasive mussels was stopped at the boarder by the auxiliary conservation officers; however the mussels turned out to be dead.

RELATED: False-alarm for invasive mussels found on boat at Osoyoos border

It will be a family affair this may when Prince Harry marries Megan Markle at Windsor Castle. Harry’s brother William will be the best man and he says it is an honour.

RELATED: Prince William to be Harry’s best man

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.