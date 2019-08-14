(File photo)

More video surveillance approved for Westbank Lions Community Centre

West Kelowna city council plans to expand safety and security in the area

More video surveillance is coming to Westbank.

The City of West Kelowna approved more security cameras at the Westbank Lions Community Centre on Main Street. The move is intended to ensure safety and security of people, assets and property in the area.

The centre is located beside the West Kelowna Shelter Society which is currently operating out of Westbank United Church. The video surveillance will hopefully aid the city and the RCMP in identifying people committing crimes of vandalism, theft and more.

READ MORE: City council approves sixth pot shop in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Rates revealed for new West Kelowna sports dome

West Kelowna council announced the expansion at a council meeting on Aug. 13, as any implementation of new surveillance systems needs council approval.

The project for the new surveillance is reported to have a budget of $26,000.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman dodges ‘fake cop’ scam that used husband’s phone number
Next story
Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Just Posted

League adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initals to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

More video surveillance approved for Westbank Lions Community Centre

West Kelowna city council plans to expand safety and security in the area

VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in downtown Kelowna

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

Rates revealed for new West Kelowna sports dome

The new Multi Sport Dome is scheduled to open in October

City council approves sixth pot shop in West Kelowna

The application was initially turned down due to a tied vote in July

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

COLUMN: An unflattering and inaccurate term

“Smokanagan” has been used to describe the Okanagan when fires burn

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Once the project is complete no left turns onto Highway 1 at Balmoral will be allowed.

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Most Read