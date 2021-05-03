More Vernon, Lake Country COVID-19 school exposures

More students are isolating in the Okanagan following the latest exposures to the coronavirus.

“An upper-intermediate member of the Beairsto School community ahs tested positive for COVID-19,” the school said in a letter to families.

The school exposure took place April 26-28. This is the second exposure at the French Immersion elementary school.

A second exposure at Vernon Christian School also occurred April 19-23.

A Lake Country school is also reporting an exposure.

Davidson Road Elementary has listed its fifth exposure April 27.

