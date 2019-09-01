Siblings Kylie and Landyn Pasemko of Vernon go for a thrill ride on the Super Shot at the midway during the IPE in Armstrong. Today, Sunday, Sept. 1, is the final day of the 120th annual fair. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

Today is your last chance to horse around at the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong.

The final day of the 120th annual fair, with its Horsin’ Around theme, gets underway when the gates open at 10 a.m.

West Coast Amusement midway runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Finning Pro Rodeo finals will begin at 7 p.m.

Schedule of events for the final day, with the weather looking very favourable, include:

Grandstand/Ring #1:

Driving Derby, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.;

Light and Heavy Draft Horse Driving Classes, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

Mini Chuckwagon Races, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.;

Log Skid, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.;

Rodeo, 6:45 p.m.

RING #2:

Handy/Trail Horse/Pony, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.;

Driving Gymkhana and Mini Horse Hunter Class, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

Walk/Trot/Pleasure, Lead Line, Costume Class, Select Riding Class, Ranch Horse Pleasure, and Gymkhana, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SHOW BARN

4-H Dairy Clipping Competition, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.;

Ewe and You Meet and Greet, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

4-H Lamb Costume, 12:30 – 2 p.m.;

Goat Judge Along, 2 – 5 p.m.

AGRIPLEX

Jackpot Heifer Show, Futurity Show – Stars of the Future, Sires of Tomorrow: All Breed Bull Calves, Jackpot Steer, Supreme Champion Show, All Breeds Herdsman Award: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DEMOS

Horse Barns Area – Farrier, 12 – 5 p.m.;

Nor-Val Sports Centre – Honey Extraction; 1:30 and 5:30 p.m.;

Poultry Barn – Rooster Crowing Contest, 3 p.m.;

Outside 5M Animal Barn – Mooturnity, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Nor-Val Sports Centre – All Exhibit Halls, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westend Nor-Val Sports Centre – AcroBark, President’s Choice Superdogs, 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Horticulture Building, IPE Top Chef Competition, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

RAM TRUCK STAGE

Cowboy Church, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.;

Jack Jackson Band, 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Youth Vocal Talent Competition, 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

Edgar Muenala – Pan Flute, 1:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

JS Garcia Band – 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.;

NUA – Celtic Band – 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.;

Jack Jackson Band – Conway Twitty: 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.;

Velvet Hand – 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.;

NUA – Celtic Trio – 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.;

JS Garcian Band – 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.;

Velvet Hand – Beatles Tribute – 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

KIDS WORLD STAGE

Music with Mat Duffus, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

Bubble Wonders, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Kellie Haines, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.;

Canadian Reptile Encounters, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.;

Bubble Wonders, 2:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.;

Rejoice Dance Team, 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.;

Kellie Haines, 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

Canadian Reptile Encounters, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

FUN with PT the Clown, 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.;

Music with Mat Duffus, 5:20 p.m. to 6 p.m.;

Canadian Reptile Encounters, 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Bubble Wonders, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

