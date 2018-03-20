More than $270,000 raised for Kelowna-based hospice

10th Swinging with the Stars fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Hospice Assoc. is a big success

The 10th Anniversary of Swinging with the Stars, presented by Jane Hoffman Group, Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, on March 10 raised a record $272,500 for The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

“This was an incredible way to celebrate a 10th year anniversary,” comments Natasha Girard, Executive Director, Central Okanagan Hospice Association. “We are very thankful to our community dancers who stepped up to raise money, our sponsors and guests who helped make our event the success that it was.”

Ten years of fundraising was marked with the theme “Dancing Through the Decades” along with a showcase of past alumni and all the glitz and glamour the signature event has become known for. The 10th edition also welcomed a record breaking attendance of nearly 500 people taking in the event.

The 2018 Stars who learned new dances, got out of their comfort zones and helped raise funds for COHA included:

• Husband and wife pair Laura Draycott (Wink-i-Wear) and Stephen Maser (Aura Wealth Management at Raymond James), Taylor Kolar and Naythan Smith (TWP Fitness), Martine Parent (Martini For all Occasions Wedding & Event Planning), Marika Wolf(Wolf House of Real Estate, Re/Max Realty)and Shannelle Connell (Miss Universe Canada Delegate, International Speaker)

An exciting addition this year was the addition of a new competition/category. Three teams participated. The roster of teams includes:

Restore Vein & Skincare Centre, The November Projectand Swinging With The Stars Alumni.

COHA would like to also thank all of the 2018 Swinging With The Stars sponsors, without them this event would not be able to be as successful as it was. Sponsors include: Jane Hoffman Group, Smalls Tile and Flooring, Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Byland Garden Centre, Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort, Design Over Wine, Pharmasave, SW Event Technology, Bayshore Home Health, Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Bell Media, Kelowna InstaPrint, Castanet Media, Touchstone Law Group, De Pieri Clinic, Great West Life, Innov8 Digital Solutions, Kimmit Wrzesniewski, RBC Royal Bank, The Canadian School of Ballet, Oranj Fitness, LUKI Dance Productions, Warren Eaton Dance, Loyal Hair Therapy, Pomme Salon, Zahra Salon and Spa, MC College, Jenny McKinney Makeup Artist, B Jollie Artistry.

Planning for the 2019 edition has begun with recruitment for the 2019 dancers line-up nowunderway. If you or your business is interested in being a part of the 2019 Swinging With The Stars contact Nica Graziotto, Central Okanagan Hospice Association 250.763.5511.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.