More than 200 Okanagan kids will take to the skies on June 15 as part of the annual COPA for Kids event. (File photo)

More than 200 Okanagan kids set to take to the skies

The annual COPA for Kids event will take place at the Kelowna airport on June 15

More than 200 Okanagan kids will take to the skies on June 15 at the Kelowna Flying Club as part of the annual Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) Junior Aviator Program.

Kids ages eight to 17 will start the Saturday event with a short ground school where they will learn about aviation and flying.

Volunteer COPA pilots will demonstrate a pre-flight walk around and brief the young flight enthusiasts on safety.

Using their own private aircrafts, the COPA pilots will then cruise over the valley with the kids, allowing them to experience takeoff, landing and shut down.

There will also be aviation-related exhibits, displays and activities put on by Medevac, Search and Rescue, the RCMP, Air Cadets, and more.

The club, which is located at the Kelowna International Airport, has been organizing the event for over 20 years and has provided flights for thousands of local youth interested in aviation.

READ MORE: Flights for fun at COPA for Kids


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
On-duty Vancouver cop facing dangerous driving charges after cyclist hit
Next story
Search for missing kayaker suspended

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read