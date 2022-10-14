More than 10,000 turn out for advanced voting in Kelowna election

Oct. 14 is the last day for advanced voting

According to the City of Kelowna website, 10,240 people have cast their ballots over four days of advanced polls.

Residents are choosing between five candidates running for mayor and 32 council candidates. Oct. 14 is the last day for advanced voting, taking place at Parkinson Recreation Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. General voting day is Oct. 15, and voting is taking place at the following locations:

Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street

Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

East Kelowna Community Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road

Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South

Kelowna Senior Citizens’ Society, 1353 Richter Street

Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Road

Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Rutland Elementary School, 620 Webster Road

Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Road

Watson Road Elementary School, 475 Yates Road

In West Kelowna, 1,616 residents cast their ballots over four days of advanced polls. The following are voting locations in West Kelowna for Oct. 15:

Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive

Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road

Voting locations in Lake Country:

George Elliott Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Voting locations in Peachland:

Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street

Acceptable forms of identification in order to vote include:

BC Driver’s Licence*

ICBC Vehicle Insurance

BC Identification Card

BC Services Card*

Citizenship Card

City property tax notice

Social Insurance Number card

Credit card

Utility bill for residence (electricity, natural gas, water, phone or cable service)

*A combination B.C. Driver’s Licence and Services Card counts as only one piece of identification.

BC Transit is offering free bus service within the City of Kelowna only on Oct. 15. Passengers must inform the driver they are travelling to a polling station (includes handyDART). Free bus service is not being offered in West Kelowna, Lake Country or Peachland.

