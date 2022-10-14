More than 10,000 turn out for advanced voting in Kelowna election

According to the City of Kelowna website, 10,240 people have cast their ballots over four days of advanced polls.
Residents are choosing between five candidates running for mayor and 32 council candidates. Oct. 14 is the last day for advanced voting, taking place at Parkinson Recreation Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. General voting day is Oct. 15, and voting is taking place at the following locations:
- Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street
- Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive
- Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard
- East Kelowna Community Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road
- Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive
- Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South
- Kelowna Senior Citizens’ Society, 1353 Richter Street
- Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Road
- Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road
- Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
- Rutland Elementary School, 620 Webster Road
- Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Road
- Watson Road Elementary School, 475 Yates Road
In West Kelowna, 1,616 residents cast their ballots over four days of advanced polls. The following are voting locations in West Kelowna for Oct. 15:
- Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street
- Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive
- Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road
Voting locations in Lake Country:
- George Elliott Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road
Voting locations in Peachland:
- Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street
Acceptable forms of identification in order to vote include:
- BC Driver’s Licence*
- ICBC Vehicle Insurance
- BC Identification Card
- BC Services Card*
- Citizenship Card
- City property tax notice
- Social Insurance Number card
- Credit card
- Utility bill for residence (electricity, natural gas, water, phone or cable service)
*A combination B.C. Driver’s Licence and Services Card counts as only one piece of identification.
BC Transit is offering free bus service within the City of Kelowna only on Oct. 15. Passengers must inform the driver they are travelling to a polling station (includes handyDART). Free bus service is not being offered in West Kelowna, Lake Country or Peachland.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.