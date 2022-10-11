Conceptual rendering of rental apartment building proposed for Wilkinson Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

More than 100 family apartments planned for south Kelowna

The building would be located between Springfield and McBride roads

More family rental units could be coming to the south-central Kelowna area.

City hall has received a development permit application for a four-storey apartment building planned for Wilkinson Street, between Springfield and McBride roads.

The building would contain 107 apartments, including one and two-bedroom, and one-bedroom plus den units, fronting onto Wilkinson and Springfield.

Submitted documents state the development will support many of the policy objectives set forth in Kelowna’s 2040 Official Community Plan including, low rise corridor development and protection of rental housing stock. The building’s proximity to amenities, schools, and parks will also allow residents to walk, bike, or take transit to central areas, according to the submission.

The development application has yet to go before city council.

