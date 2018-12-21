Frozen ground underlying the North Slope of Alaska is warming; much of it may thaw by the end of the century. Photo by Ned Rozell.

More talk than action on increasing caribou protection: federal report

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will have to step in with emergency protection orders, advocates say

Environment Canada says that despite lots of talk on preserving caribou habitat little has been done.

A report from the agency says not much has changed since a survey in April found significant gaps in protecting the threatened species from coast to coast.

The report does list dozens of ongoing negotiations, draft plans and provincial promises to restore caribou populations to sustainable levels.

But it concludes problems first outlined nine months ago persist.

READ MORE: B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Chief among those is that provincial agencies that license development on caribou habitat aren’t required to follow federal environmental laws.

Environmental groups say that sooner or later federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will have to step in with emergency protection orders for some of the vanishing herds.

They also say the report shows few new areas to protect caribou have been created.

The Canadian Press

