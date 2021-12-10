More lifts are open at SilverStar Mountain Resort thanks to 43 cm of snow in the past week. The Silver Woods Express lift is open Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (@beardofbeez photo)

More snow means more lifts open at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Vernon ski hill has received 43 cm of snow in the last week

The snow is piling up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, which has led to the opening of more chair lifts.

The Vernon-area ski hill has received 43 cm of snow in the past week.

The list of lifts that will opened Friday, Dec. 10 includes Apline Meadows, Silver Woods Express, DSS Express Gondola, the Comet, Silver Queen, Discovery Capret and the Adventure Centre Carpet.

Opening Saturday, Dec. 11 is the Powder Gulch Express and the Home Run Tee.

Powder seekers will soon have more terrain to explore with the opening of the backside of the mountain tomorrow.

A tentative opening for Brewer’s skating pond is set for Friday, Dec. 17.

Tube Town is also open Friday to Sunday from 12 – 8 p.m. and Monday to Thursday from 3 – 8 p.m.

Riders are advised to take care on the slopes as early-season conditions are in effect.

