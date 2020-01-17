More snow expected in Kelowna before warm-up next week

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected overnight

Kelowna is expected to return to warmer temperatures next week after a week-long freeze.

But a little more snow is expected before it gets there.

“That snow should start around midnight, plus or minus a couple of hours,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. “We’ll probably get five to 10 centimetres — maybe 15 over the higher terrain.”

According to Lundquist, the snow is coming as the final phase of the warm-up, saying the incoming storm will bring enough moisture on the warm front to bring some snow.

“It’s just one more push to warm up,” he said. “All through next week, there may be periods where we get more snow, snow mixed with rain or wet snow but it’s going to be a much different pattern for next week.

“It’ll probably melt the roads out, too.”

Next week, Lundquist anticipates temperatures to hover around 1 C for the most part.

“We’re still in mid-Winter where we can get more snow and it can be slushy but it’s not the really cold snow we’ve had over the last while,” he said.

Lunquist said despite the warming temperatures, commuters should still be cautious.

“If we get snow on top of that slick ice, it’s hard to see and you might think you’re on a safe surface,” he said.

“It could be a real challenge for the next few days on the commute.”

READ MORE: Another new brewpub proposed for Kelowna’s north end beer district

READ MORE: Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province could soon allow e-scooters on Kelowna streets
Next story
Kelowna RCMP arrest three after string of break-ins from car dealerships

Just Posted

Kelowna’s last video store, Leo’s Video, to remain open despite failed sale

Kelowna’s last video rental store will remain open and under its namesake’s ownership

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Harvey is down to two lanes heading east past Dilworth is closed while crews clean up

Construction starts for new middle school in Lake Country

H.S. Grenda Middle School is scheduled to open in Sept. of 2021

Kelowna RCMP arrest three after string of break-ins from car dealerships

Police arrested the final suspect on Jan. 15 and recovered a Jeep worth around $84,000

Province could soon allow e-scooters on Kelowna streets

Okanagan e-scooter companies are currently limited to certain areas in the city

Older Canadians highlighted in Kelowna film project to fight ageism

The project is part of a campaign to combat ageism

True Stories: Okanagan memoir-writers, reading

Reading with local North Okanagan writers Art Dalton, Patti Shales Lefkos, Raven Dahl, Janelle Hardy

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

Summerland drama students to stage Matilda

Story by Roald Dahl will be presented at Centre Stage Theatre in February

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Swift River is Laura Stovel’s fourth book

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

Most Read