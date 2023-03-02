Snow will continue on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today (Mar. 2) with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday (Mar. 3) near noon. Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of the Fraser Valley. /B.C. Transportation

Snow will continue on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today (Mar. 2) with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday (Mar. 3) near noon. Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of the Fraser Valley. /B.C. Transportation

More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway while mix hits most of Fraser Valley

Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of Fraser Valley while Coquihalla gets more snow

Another round of snow will continue for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt on Thursday (Mar. 2) with rain mixed with wet snow expected for other parts of the Fraser Valley.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, difficult driving conditions and reduced visibility are expected on the Coquihalla Highway until Friday near noon with total snow predicted between 20 cm and 30 cm.

“Snow will intensify this morning and continue through tonight before easing to flurries near noon Friday,” the weather statement read.

Meanwhile, approximately 5 cm of snow was expected overnight over higher elevations in the Fraser Valley, with lower elevations receiving rain.

Schools in Mission, Abbotsford and Chilliwack are open today. According to Environment Canada, the mixed precipitation is expected to stop this morning.

www.twitter.com

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Armstrong IPE giddy over 2023 theme
Next story
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque

Just Posted

Nearly all (94%) residents stated they prefer to get around Kelowna by driving their own vehicle, at least some of the time. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna drivers spending more time in traffic: Survey

Kelowna Rockets forwards Andrew Cristall and Carson Golder celebrate a goal on Wednesday night (March 1) at Prospera Place. Both players netted hat tricks in the game. (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
Gold and Cristall shine bright for Kelowna Rockets in big win over Spokane

(Black Press file photo)
Building permits peter out for City of Kelowna at end of 2022

The event will take place at the Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis Street) from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. (Photo contributed)
Kelowna museum hosting special guests for lunch on International Women’s Day