More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

One of the additional shows sold out in three minutes at the Landmark Xtreme

The showings are set to take place on July 29 and July 31 at the Landmark Xtreme. Both have already sold out. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

More showings of the controversial anti-abortion film Unplanned are scheduled for West Kelowna at the end of this month.

The Kelowna Right to Life Society has scheduled two more private showings for July 29 and July 31 at West Kelowna’s Landmark Xtreme and both have already sold out.

The two additional screenings make four in the Kelowna area since the movie was pulled from a week-long run at Kelowna’s Landmark Grand 10.

The first screening of the film is set for tonight (July 15) at the Grand 10 and sold out in nine minutes when tickets were made available. Tickets to see the movie on July 31 sold out in just three, according to the Kelowna Right for Life Society.

With the persisting demand for tickets to see the movie, Marlon Bartram, executive director of the Kelowna Right to Life Society, said he is looking into more screenings of the film at the Xtreme in the future.

Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker said both the Grand 10 and Xtreme would see increased security on the nights the movie is shown in case of any political demonstrations.

