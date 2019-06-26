More road closures planned due to construction in Kelowna

Hart Road and Grantham Road in Kelowna will be closed beginning Thursday

Sections of Hart Road and Grantham Road in Kelowna will be closed Thursday because of the ongoing construction of an integrated water project.

Motorists can expect Hart Road between Gulley and McCulloch roads to be closed until July 20.

A detour will be available on Gulley and McCulloch roads.

READ MORE: Road closures in Kelowna for indigenous event

Grantham Road will be closed between Todd and Saucier roads for approximately two weeks and is expected to re-open on July 11. Drivers can use the detour on Todd and Saucier roads.

Pedestrians will still have access to these roads and residents and businesses within the work zones will be able to access their properties.

READ MORE: Kelowna releases road closures, events and schedule for Canada Day

By 2021, the $86-million Integrated Water Project will deliver clean drinking water to more than 2,000 Southeast Kelowna households and sustainable water supply to South Mission agriculture.

Motorists are asked to be careful while driving the detour routes and to follow safety personnel instructions.

For more information about the road closures and detour routes visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

