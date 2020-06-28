Rain and wind are in the weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap Sunday, June 28. (Black Press - file photo)

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

Baby the rain must fall, sang crooner Glenn Yarbrough, in a song of the same title written by Elmer Bernstein and Ernie Sheldon, in 1965.

And fall it will Sunday, June 28, throughout the Okanagan-Shuswap with wind thrown in as a bonus.

The good news is, there is a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for the week with Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1, expected to be sunny with highs near 25 degrees.

SUNDAY FORECASTS:

NORTH OKANAGAN

Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near thunderstorms this afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near thunderstorms early this evening. Wind becoming light this evening. Low 12.

CENTRAL OKANAGAN

Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near thunderstorms this afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near thunderstorms early this evening. Wind becoming light this evening. Low 12.

SOUTH OKANAGAN

Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 70 near thunderstorms late this afternoon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 70 near thunderstorms early this evening. Wind becoming light this evening. Low 14.

SHUSWAP

Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

SIMILKIMEEN

A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing before morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 11.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm alerts issued for Okanagan Valley


