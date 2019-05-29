Case was heard in Surrey provincial court. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

More people to be eligible for legal aid in B.C., society says

Financial eligibility cutoff for new service is $1,000 higher than for regular legal aid services

The Legal Services Society is introducing a new program to provide legal aid to accused people in British Columbia who wouldn’t normally qualify for assistance.

The society says in a news release that by relaxing eligibility rules, legal aid lawyers will be able to help more people navigate the criminal justice system.

It says the new service will be available throughout the province to help eligible clients get legal advice on cases that are suitable for early resolution.

The financial eligibility cutoff for the new service is $1,000 higher than for regular legal aid services, and clients do not have to face jail time to qualify.

The society says it previously had to deny help to 1,200 applicants each year because their incomes were over the financial eligibility limit or they were not facing jail time.

The B.C. government has committed $2 million for eight pilot clinics to provide legal advice and included $26 million over three years in its 2018 budget to help provide more criminal, family and civil legal aid services.

Society CEO Mark Benton says the new service can now help those who otherwise would have had to represent themselves and it will also benefit the courts with the early resolution of cases.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby says this will work towards ensuring more residents have equal access to justice, especially those who are underserved or marginalized.

The society says the new service will help resolve appropriate cases within 90 days, before trial dates are set.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister
Next story
Small grass fire backs up traffic on Enterprise Way

Just Posted

Small grass fire backs up traffic on Enterprise Way

A fire crew responded around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Smoke expected to roll out as cooler temperatures move in

Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country

Water quality has returned to satisfactory level following water main break

No cap for pot shop proposals in Kelowna

Applications to follow normal rezoning processes

B.C. high school track and field provincials hit Kelowna

The championships will be at the Apple Bowl starting May 30

Nepal marks 1st Everest ascent amid debate over permits

Nepal, one of the world’s poorest countries, takes in $300 million each year from climbing

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

Similkameen search and rescue volunteer devastated from theft

Volunteer firefighter Josh Wollman asks residents to look out for stolen quad and gear

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Most Read