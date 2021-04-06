The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

More masks on order for Vernon schools

Vernon schools have already handed out 177,710 masks

More masks are on order to add to the already distributed 177,710 disposable and reusable ones handed out to local students.

The Vernon School District has already spent approximately $133,948, funded from COVID-19 grants, on masks for students.

In response to new provincial health guidelines mandating the use of face masks in schools for students in Grades 4 to 12, the district has even more in order.

“We had a good supply of masks in stock prior to the announcement but we have ordered extra masks to keep up with the added requests,” director of facilities Archie Stogianos said.

Along with intermediate and senior students mandated to wear masks in class, all Kindergarten to Grade 12 staff must wear them too.

The latest mandate is made following an increase in COVID-19 community cases.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap school district orders 6,000 masks, now mandatory in class

The Vernon school district had its first case last week following weeks without any. Several Grade 7 students at Mission Hill Elementary are required to self-isolate until April 15.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

Meanwhile, there has been a surge of cases in the Central Okanagan with exposure notices at 13 different schools sent out in the last two days.

The week of March 21 to 27 saw 21 cases in Vernon, four in Enderby, 141 in the Central Okanagan and 19 in Penticton.

Within the Interior Health Authority, there have been a total of 8,587 cases and 115 deaths (as of Tuesday, April 6). There are currently 16 hospitalized, eight in critical care and 7,954 have recovered.

Cumulative cases from January 2020 to February 2021 saw 605 in Vernon, 56 in Enderby, 2,959 in the Central Okanagan and 270 in Penticton.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police officer shows a lot of heart in overnight effort to get B.C. senior a new heart
Next story
Final UBCO art exhibit going virtual

Just Posted

Revolutionary Love, a film showcasing youths response to vandalims of the rainbow crosswalk in Coldstream, has been chosen for the Reel 2 Reel International Film Festival for Youth, which is online April 13-24. (Revolutionary Love image)
Vernon youth take stance against LGBTQ2+ crosswalk vandalism in film

Reel 2 Reel International Film Festival for Youth features two local productions

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be doing training near Vernon and Kamloops from April 7-23. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Military choppers training near Vernon

CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be in the skies near Vernon as the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command conducts routine training

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
More masks on order for Vernon schools

Vernon schools have already handed out 177,710 masks

BFA student Stephanie Tennert works in her home studio on a drawing in preparation for the year end exhibition. Photo: UBCO
Final UBCO art exhibit going virtual

“Up Close from a Distance” exhibit will showcase the work of 18 bachelor of fine arts students that were created during the course of the year

Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures at 7 Central Okanagan schools

Those individuals affected are self-isolating at home

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

New electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are offered for test drives at the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. electric vehicle sales charge ahead in pandemic 2020

Latest sales show North America’s highest adoption rate

Dogs and joggers have recently come across aggressive coyotes in Metro Vancouver, including in Stanley Park where there were more than a dozen attacks this winter. (Unsplash)
‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Dan Kraus, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, gives advice on what people should do if they encounter a coyote

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A gun-wielding man allegedly robbed a Kelowna business on Monday night. (Contributed)
Worker ‘shaken’ after alleged armed robbery at Kelowna business

Suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun, demanded cash, then fled the scene

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says 3 in 4 Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is scheduled to begin April 6 the process of relocating the traffic light at Ross Street to Fourth Street NE, next to the downtown Tim Hortons. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Work on moving traffic light on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm set to start April 6

Goal to complete the work by May 24, Victoria Day holiday

Most Read