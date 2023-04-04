Kelowna council chambers (Black Press file photo)

More input needed on City of Kelowna accessibility advisory committee

The committee must be in place by Sept. 1 as per provincial requirements

Council wants input from people with lived experience before signing off on terms of reference for an accessibility advisory committee.

Staff suggests the committee has at least four people with disabilities, or individuals who support or are from organizations supporting people with disabilities – one indigenous member and two from the community.

Several councillors feel that there also needs to be council representation.

“This committee alone is impacting five of six council priorities,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove. “We need to step up and provide input on this.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge was not in complete agreement.

“I ponder if that’s the right place for council,” he said.

Wooldridge made a motion to defer a decision until more input is gathered and consider the addition of a councillor.

“I think there’s something really good here, but I hesitate putting our stamp on it and establishing it now and not getting input from people with lived experience.”

Staff informed council that it can make additions to the committee at a later date.

The committee needs to be in place by Sept. 1, as per provincial requirements.

Later in the meeting, Coun. Ron Cannan raised the issue of people who cannot get to the top of Knox Mountain due to a disability.

“We have disabled parking passes, there might be some provision to monitor so that it’s not everybody that goes up there, but for those that aren’t able to get the experience.”

Staff will put together a report on the matter when it was before previous councils.

