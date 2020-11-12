The developer of a proposed condo project in Lake Country wants to go taller so it can utilize land for public spaces and maintain viewscapes. (District of Lake Country)

More height requested for Lake Country condo

Developer requests six-storeys instead of four for Benchland Drive project

A six-storey condo may be coming to Lake Country’s Benchland Drive, if council first approves the requested height variance.

The site at 9652 Benchland Drive is zoned for four storeys, but a taller building would minimize the building envelope, the application reads.

MacDonald Lakeshore Properties’ request, if approved, would allow for the creation of more public spaces at the edges of the structure while preserving viewscapes.

Alternatively, if council denies the request, the project at 9652 Benchland Drive would have to use the whole site at four storeys.

“This could have a larger impact on the surrounding land uses and would not allow for viewscapes to be maintained through the site in the same way as currently proposed,” the report reads.

Due to the Lake Country Fire Department’s “currently limited capability,” if approved, the developer would face additional fees equivalent to $22 per square metre for the top three floors. The developer would also be required to provide room for equipment storage on-site for firefighters.

If this requirement can’t be met, the developer would have to pay a cash-in-lieu payment equivalent estimated around $23,000 to the District of Lake Country.

Council will discuss the request during its Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting.

The developer of a proposed condo project in Lake Country wants to go taller so it can utilize land for public spaces and maintain viewscapes. (District of Lake Country)
