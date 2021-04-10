More COVID-19 exposures reported at schools in Kelowna

More schools in Kelowna have had reported exposures of COVID-19, according to Interior Health.
The Interior Health list added exposures for Dr. Knox Middle School on Mar. 30 and 31 and an exposure on April 6 for Kelowna Secondary School.
Independent schools Immaculata Kelowna, which had reported exposures on March 30 and 31, and Ecole de L’Anse-Au-Sable for April 1 and 6, are also on the list of exposures.
Mt. Boucherie Secondary in West Kelowna also had a reported exposure on April 6.
For Friday, April 9 Interior Health reported its highest number of daily cases yet with 132. The previous high of 122 was reported on Jan. 15, 2021.
