More COVID-19 exposures at two Vernon high schools

Several more notices have been sent home to secondary students in the Vernon School District regarding COVID-19 exposures.

Both Clarence Fulton and Vernon Secondary have now had seven exposures.

Students who may have been exposed have been directed to isolate.

Letters were issued April 14 and 10 for the latest two exposures at Fulton:

• April 6, 7 and 8

• March 31, April 1 and 6

Letters were issued April 14, 12, 11 and 9 for exposures at VSS:

• April 6, 7 and 9

• April 6 and 7

• April 6

• March 31 and April 1

There have been two exposures at BX Elementary:

• April 6 and 7

• March 29, 30 and 31 (these students just returned to school Thursday, April 15 following isolation)

Two different classes at Mission Hill were exposed March 30, 31 and April 1.

Hillview Elementary had its fourth exposure April 1.

Coldstream Elementary had its first exposure March 30 and 31.

In comparison, Sullivan Heights Secondary in Surrey has had 40 exposures and Panoroma Ridge Secondary has had 49. Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary had its 13th exposure last week.

“We do see younger people getting infected now,” Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said, as the majority of senior people are now vaccinated.

But he doesn’t point to schools as a source.

“It’s kind of all over the place. We’ve had some with people not keeping to the rules. We all still need to be vigilant, we all still need to stick to the rules.

“Make sure you don’t send your kids to school when they’ve got symptoms.”

