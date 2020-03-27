Kelowna RCMP make changes to lessen COVID-19 impact

The City of Kelowna and the RCMP take further precautions

The RCMP are increasing precautions and making more changes at the Kelowna detachment.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both the RCMP and the City of Kelowna hope that these new changes will help mitigate the spread of the virus in the Okanagan.

“These changes are being taken as a preventative measure and do not affect 911 service or calls to our non-emergency police line. Both of those services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, seven days a week,” reads the RCMP release.

READ MORE: Kelowna West MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: B.C. service aims to connect those in need with volunteers amid COVID-19 crisis

As of March 27, front counter services including fingerprint services, criminal record checks and police information checks will no longer be conducted until further notice.

On March 30, the Kelowna detachment front office will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“Our priority continues to be community safety and security and we are taking these measures to help ensure core policing duties will not be impacted. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

The RCMP reminds the detachment area which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland that the Online Crime Reporting tool remains available for non-emergencies.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP