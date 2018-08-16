More Central Okanagan firefighters help out around B.C.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is lending support to the wildfire fight in the northern part of the province.

Fire Services Manager Ross Kotscherofski is leading a team of firefighters and equipment from several of the RDCO paid-on-call fire departments to assist with fire protection and firefighting efforts in the north.

While he will be joining command staff in the Burns Lake area, three members of Joe Rich Fire along with one firefighter from each of the Wilson’s Landing and North Westside departments are heading to support structural and wildfire crews in the Fraser Lake area. The Joe Rich department is sending a bush truck and North Westside fire is providing a water tender.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan firefighters are battling wildfires across B.C.

Kotscherofski says the support from the Regional District comes in light of the Provincial State of Emergency declaration. “The province, along with firefighters from all over B.C., across Canada and from other countries help us when we need it, so it’s great when we have the opportunity to give back and help others.”

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.