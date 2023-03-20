The vehicle RCMP believe to be connected to recent catalytic converter thefts in the South Okanagan. The sticker on the back has been described as a temporary operator's permit. (RCMP)

More catalytic converter thefts, suspect vehicle caught on camera in South Okanagan

The suspect Chevy Tahoe is described to have a loud muffler

The Penticton RCMP have released images of a vehicle believed to be connected to recent catalytic converter thefts.

The vehicle is described as a beige/white Chevrolet Tahoe, with a temporary operator’s permit on the corner of the back window. The vehicle is also described as having a “very loud muffler.”

RCMP said that the vehicle has been associated with multiple people. One of the thefts is believed to take place Monday morning in Penticton’s Wiltse area around 7:20 a.m.

The suspect Tahoe was spotted at the Sun-Oka beach parking lot in Summerland on Sunday where a vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight. Witnesses told the vehicle owner, a group of a men in a brown Chevy were the suspects involved.

READ MORE: Regional District latest victim of catalytic converter thefts in Penticton

In recent months a spree of catalytic converter thefts have hit the South Okanagan.

A different vehicle is believed to have been connected to a pair of catalytic converter thefts from Keremeos in February.

READ MORE: Keremeos RCMP looking for unique vehicle related to recent catalytic converter thefts

Anyone with information that could help the investigations are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 for the Penticton detachment or 250-499-5511 for Keremeos.

