The Sicamous boat launch at Kappel Street is the latest site to be closed due to high water. (File photo)

More boat launches shut down as Shuswap Lake rises

Municipalities warn other boat launches could be closed down with little advance warning

In the wake of a boat launch closure in Eagle Bay, the District of Sicamous is also closing a popular place to get boats in and out of Shuswap Lake.

The Kappel Street Boat Launch into the Sicamous channel is now closed with no anticipated date for re-opening.

Due to the high water level of Shuswap Lake, the Harbour Road Boat Launch located at 1955 Eagle Bay Road is also closed until further notice.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District operates two additional boat launch sites within the Sorrento/Blind Bay area, the Markwart Road Boat Launch in Sorrento, Whitehead Road Boat Launch in Eagle Bay.

Both of those remain open at this time for use by the public.

The boat launches in Salmon Arm remain open at this time, although City of Salmon Arm staff say the launches in Canoe and at Marine Park are being monitored daily and could close without much advance notice. This also goes for other launches in the Sicamous area, which also could be closed due to high water levels.

Municipal governments are also warning boaters still planning to head out on the water to take additional care.

• Reduce speed to 10 km/h within 30 metres (100 feet) of the shore line.

• Use extreme caution while on the water. Debris, some of which may be below the water’s surface and not visible to boat operators, can damage boats and cause injury.

• Avoid creating wakes that can cause erosion and damage to the shoreline and properties that are in danger of flooding.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Just Posted

FEATURE FRIDAY: Preserving Kelowna’s history, one tombstone at a time

The Kelowna Museum Society to host a workshop to clean headstones

Record cherry crop anticipated

BC Tree Fruit growers expecting crop of 12 million pounds due to ideal conditions

Declining mule deer tracked in new study

Wildlife research collaborators join forces on research initiative

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

Plea to help find missing dog in Kelowna

Willow has been missing since Sunday near Dee Lake Resort

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

More boat launches shut down as Shuswap Lake rises

Municipalities warn other boat launches could be closed down with little advance warning

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Most Read