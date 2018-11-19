Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran delivering his annual State of the City address to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Friday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

More affordable housing brought to Kelowna

The new 33-unit housing development will be for families

A city-owned property on Dougall Road in Rutland will be the site of a new 33-unit affordable housing development for families.

The City bought the property last May with the intention of partnering with BC Housing to add more affordable options to Kelowna’s housing stock. On Nov. 13, BC Housing announced its approval of the City’s application to partner on the project, with the City providing land valued at $1.4 million.

“Families in Kelowna can have a hard time finding suitable, affordable homes – so this project is a great addition to the kind of housing options people in the lower to middle-income ranges need,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

RELATED: More affordable housing for seniors opens in Kelowna

The partnership follows a model proven successful in the past, with the City providing the land through a long‐term lease, BC Housing providing the funding and a not-for-profit group delivering the service.

BC Housing will contribute $3.3 million to the Dougall Road housing development, and will work with the city on a request for proposals for a community group to manage the building.

“Our Healthy Housing Strategy identified the need to build up our housing options in affordable housing types between single-family market housing and supported housing, and this is a great step in that direction,” said Mayor Basran.

A second housing project on Cawston Avenue was announced Nov. 13, with BC Housing providing $4 million in funding to Now Canada to develop 40 units of housing for families, seniors and women and children.

