More advance voting opportunities this week in Kelowna municipal election

More than 4,000 people have cast their ballot so far in advance polls for the Kelowna municipal election.

According to the City of Kelowna website, 4,263 residents have voted over two days of advance polls. There are three more opportunities to vote this week, ahead of general voting day on Oct. 15.

Wednesday, Oct. 12:

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Okanagan College Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

UBC Okanagan Nechako Residence, 1255 International Mews (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 13:

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 14:

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Acceptable forms of identification in order to vote include:

BC Driver’s Licence*

ICBC Vehicle Insurance

BC Identification Card

BC Services Card*

Citizenship Card

City property tax notice

Social Insurance Number card

Credit card

Utility bill for residence (electricity, natural gas, water, phone or cable service)

*A combination B.C. Driver’s Licence and Services Card counts as only one piece of identification.

More information on voting in the municipal election can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

