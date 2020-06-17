Moose takes a dip in Okanagan Lake near Peachland

A Peachland resident captured a strange sight in Okanagan Lake on Tuesday morning — and no, it wasn’t the Ogopogo.
Allie Brophy captured a picture of a moose taking a quick dip in the lake, swimming along the Peachland shorefront.
“He swam the length of Peachland shores like he was saying hello, then seemed to go back to Okanagan mountainside,” wrote Brophy in a post to Facebook’s Peachland Neighbours group.
In a comment on the post, Brophy said she watched the moose swim along for about 25 minutes.
